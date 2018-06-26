Children’s Inn Fundraiser Screening Of ‘Hutterite’

I had the pleasure of being an extra in a movie last Summer called Hutterite. It was filmed right around Sioux Falls and was written and directed by a Sioux Falls native, Rebecca Flinn- White.

The movie has been screening at film festivals, including the Sioux Empire Film Festival, but I have yet to see it! I've been itching to finally see myself on the big screen.

But there is another chance to check it out and it is for a good cause.

Hutterite will be showing on Sunday, July 8 at 2 PM at Harrisburg High School Performing Arts Center. The screening is a fundraiser for Children's Inn. The screening is free, but donations will be accepted.

The Children's Inn is is a program of Children's Home Society of South Dakota and according to their Facebook page their missions is: "To provide immediate shelter for children and/or women who are in actual or potential situations of domestic violence, child abuse and neglect; to provide crisis intervention services to children, women and/or families; and to provide continuing counseling services to victims of abuse. Children's Inn provides services to victims of domestic violence, elder abuse, dating violence, sexual assault, and child abuse & neglect. Services are provide d, but not limited to, the counties of Minnehaha, McCook, Lincoln, Turner and Union (South Dakota). Children's Inn offers the opportunity of new beginnings for victims. The ultimate goal of Children's Inn programs is to break the cycle of violence and abuse."

After the screening there will be a reception at Fresh Horses and a discussion with the director.

Mark your calendars!

