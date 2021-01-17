Chiefs Advance to the AFC Title Game Despite Mahomes Injury

The AFC title game is set after an exciting weekend of NFL playoff games and fans of football should be just as excited about the matchup next week.

Kansas City advanced to the AFC Championship game with their win over the Cleveland Browns despite an injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early lead and were able to hold off a comeback from Cleveland to win 22-17.

The bigger story from the game though was the injury to Mahomes who suffered a concussion and the Chiefs saw Chad Henne come in and lead the way the rest of the game.

On fourth and one late in the game, Henne completed a pass to Tyreke Hill that extended the drive and allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock and secure the win.

Now the Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game next Sunday in Kansas City and they will see how Mahomes progresses this week as his status for the game is still up in the air.

The Chiefs are in their third straight AFC Championship game and are looking to make it back to the Super Bowl where they won a year ago.

For more information on both the AFC Championship game and the NFC Championship game, you can visit the National Football League website.

