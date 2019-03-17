Blogger's Note: "Chew on This" is a series of stories highlighting the vibrant restaurant scene in Sioux Falls. We concentrate on dining establishments that are local, non-national chain restaurants. Read about all of the restaurants we've visited.

An area of Sioux Falls that has seen a lot of action in the past few years is just west of I-29 near 26th Street in the Lake Lorraine development. Stores like Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, Marshall's and Home Goods have all opened their doors with more retail, hotels, offices, and restaurants coming soon.

In front of Lake Lorraine are a couple of strip malls with various businesses including a gym, clothing stores, and a cupcake shop. Anchoring one of those strip malls on Marion Road is a restaurant called The Sandbar & Grill.

The SandBar & Grill at 2310 S. Marion Road is the epitome of a neighborhood bar and grill. The restaurant blends the dining room and bar with just enough definition so families dining together can still enjoy their meal while the bar crowd enjoys happy hour and a game on one of the many TV's that line the walls.

The SandBar & Grill is across the street from the spring fed, clear water lake known as Lake Lorraine. The inside of the restaurant has a lake cabin feel with light colors, brick, and shiplap that would make Joanna Gaines proud.

The SandBar & Grill has quickly become my go-to favorite. The menu is large enough to satisfy even the pickiest eaters (like me). The prices are very reasonable and the portions are huge. I have yet to eat an entire meal at one sitting. There is one food item that I crave. It's not a burger, or a steak, or a pasta dish - it's the gouda cheese sauce! Where has this been all my life? I first discovered the gouda cheese sauce when it was served next to my pretzel bite appetizer. I wish I could get a gallon of this to bring home with me. When I get waffle fries, I order a side of the gouda cheese sauce. Amazing! You must do this.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

The SandBar & Grill has Happy Hour specials Monday through Thursday from 2:00-6:00 PM, Friday and Sunday from 11:00AM-6:00 PM and Saturday from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM. During those times you can get $2.50 well drinks and domestic bottles, $1 off all other alcoholic beverages and $1 off appetizers. That gives you a chance to try their huge selection of appetizers including Wisconsin cheese curds. The appetizer menu is one of the largest I've seen in Sioux Falls, offering everything from chislic to baked crab dip.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

The menu will tempt your taste buds with flatbreads, pasta, steak, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and wraps. My favorite item on the menu is the Parmesan Ranch Melt. It could be because the sandwich has creamy gouda cheese sauce on it. The bread is parmesan crusted ciabatta stuffed with ham, turkey, and applewood smoked bacon. I know it's called the "ranch" melt, but I get mine without the ranch. I get the waffle fries as my side and of course, add a side of gouda cheese sauce to dip my fries. Look at the size of that portion! You won't leave hungry.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

The SandBar's flatbread pizzas are huge and piled high with your favorite toppings. Try the Hawaiian with pulled pork and pineapple or the Alfredo with chicken and a four-cheese blend. The flatbread pictured below is the Fiesta Crab.

Dusti Mesenbrink/Used with Permission

Yep, they have pasta dishes too. The trendy menu item these days is mac 'n cheese. Not only do they have Crab Mac and Cheese (pictured below), but Gouda Mac and Cheese with sauteed chicken and bacon. My mouth is watering just typing this.

Dusti Mesenbrink/Used with Permission

The SandBar & Grill is definitely a west side surprise nestled in a strip mall next to an up and coming retail area. The SandBar has a patio with a great view of Lake Lorraine perfect for spring and summer evenings in Sioux Falls. They even offer live music on the patio a few nights during the week.

I can't forget about the libations. The SandBar features Fish Bowls - HUGE, almost bigger than your head, mixed drinks. I can't remember the name of this one, but it has blue curacao, vodka, raspberry schnapps and lemonade in it. Thursdays are Fish Bowl nights and Fish Bowls are a reduced price.

Dusti Mesenbrink/Used with permission

The SandBar & Grill could be the best-kept west side secret.

(Happy hour prices, times, and menu items are subject to change)