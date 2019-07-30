Check Your Credit Cards South Dakota! Another Big Data Breach.

It seems more and more common here in South Dakota and all over the United States we have news of yet another major data breach.

This one involves over 100 million Capitol One credit card users. CNN is reporting that 33-year-old Paige Thompson from Seattle, Washington has been arrested for perpetrating the breach of Social Security and bank account numbers.

Ms. Thompson is said to have worked as a software engineer for a tech company that Capital One used for some cloud hosting.

CNN further reports that Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement: "I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right. No credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised and over 99% of Social Security numbers were not compromised."

Capital One said it will notify people affected by the breach and will make free credit monitoring and identity protection available.