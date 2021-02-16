Check Out These Cold Weather Experiments

Just because it's felt like Antarctica out there the past few weeks doesn't mean you have to sit around the house and be miserable all day. Not often do we get a chance to take advantage of the cold weather in a fun way. Take a look at this list of fun, family-friendly experiments you can do in these frigid temps. Just make sure to bundle up!

Special thanks to Dakota News Now and Meteorologist, Tyler Roney for inspiring this list.

Freeze a T-Shirt: In his article on Dakota News Now, Tyler suggests dipping a t-shirt in water and letting it sit outside for a few minutes to freeze. The guy in the video took it to the extreme though, by boiling the shirt, then freezing it outside, before ultimately breaking it.

Get our free mobile app

Blowing Bubbles: Ever tried blowing bubbles in the freezing cold? The bubbles react in a strange and fun way, as you can see in the video above.

Freeze an Egg: Take an egg and hold it up (this guy uses a few slices of bread), crack it, then come back a few minutes later. Remove the bread slices and boom! A frozen egg, being held up by its yolk.

There's plenty of other fun things to try outside when the temperatures plummet. Banana Hammer anyone?

For the full list of ideas from Dakota News Now, check out their article here.

Story Source: Dakota News Now

Story Source: Minnesota Cold Via YouTube