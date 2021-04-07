Check Out The Amazing Indoor Pool At This Sioux Falls Home

Outdoor swimming pools in South Dakota have a limited window of use. If you want four seasons of swimming fun, you'll need to go to a hotel pool or the Midco Aquatic Center. Or you could have purchased this Sioux Falls home that has one of the most incredible indoor pools I've ever seen.

According to Zillow, this home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms with a total of 7400 square feet. Its three-car heated garage and cul-de-sac location in south Sioux Falls is great, but the focal point of this home is that amazing indoor pool room.

The pictures don't do the pool room justice. My wife and I took a tour during an open house when the home was on the market in 2018. The woodwork and craftsmanship in the pool room are nicer than a lot of hotel pools that I have seen. I've never seen anything like it in a private residence and the rest of the home isn't too shabby either!

Zillow says the home last sold in September of 2018 for $665,000, a bargain when you consider the pool. The current estimated value in April 2021 is $791,000.

Sioux Falls Pool House