Cheapest Towns to Live In South Dakota for 2021

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. But which cities in South Dakota are the cheapest?

This list of the top 10 cheapest towns to live in South Dakota has communities from both east and west river, including a few from right here in the Sioux Empire.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the list:

Britton: Runner up last year and first place in 2021. Britton is located in Northeastern South Dakota (just south of the North Dakota border), Britton is a quiet town with extremely affordable housing and the easiest place to pay your mortgage in the entire state. Sign me up! Freeman: With a population of just under 2,000, this delightful little town about an hour outside of Sioux Falls is number one on the list. Houses sell at an average of only $81,000 in Freeman. De Smet: With hardly any unemployment to speak of and being the home of Laura Ingalls, De Smet is just about the coziest town to call home in the state. Winner: This west river town with a population of just under 3,000 is a very affordable place to live and raise a family. And who wouldn't want to live in a town that makes you feel like a "winner" every single day, right? Lemmon: Lemmon is the only town on the list in the far northwestern part of South Dakota. The town sits just a few miles from the North Dakota border and was named after a cattleman by the name of George Lemmon. Parkston: Parkston's just 20 miles south of Mitchell and had an astounding (pre-pandemic) unemployment rate of under 1% last year. Ipswich: With a population of just over 1,000, Ipswich has an astonishingly low unemployment rate of 1.93%, and residents earn a median household income of $52,159. Flandreau: Flandreau has a lot going on for a small community. Rodeo Days, Riverside Park Days, and of course the Royal River Casino. It's only 45 minutes from Sioux Falls and might be the perfect landing spot for a person or family looking to save cash. Springfield: Springfield, currently sitting at 0.62%, and residents have a median household income of $43,897 would be a nice place to settle down in Southeastern, South Dakota and is only around a half-hour from Yankton. Redfield: Named after a railroad official, J.B. Redfield, and also known as the "Pheasant Capital of the World". Redfield is a quiet and affordable town that's also home to one of the coolest drive-in theatres in the Mount Rushmore State.

For a closer look at the study, check out the article from Homesnacks.

Story Source: Homesnacks