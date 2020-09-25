Cheaper Gas is Here to Stay in Sioux Falls for a While

Filling up at the pump has been fairly inexpensive all summer and that trend is going to continue into the fall.

Gas Prices in South Dakota are still trickling down this week according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of gas is down two cents to $2.11 per gallon. A week ago the cost was $2.13 and a month ago it was sitting at $2.16 per gallon.

“Summer may be fading into the rearview mirror, but less expensive gas prices are not,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release. “Moving into fall we traditionally see a drop in demand and further savings at the pump. This year that means pump prices could possibly push even lower then we’ve already seen in 2020.”

If you are filling up a motorcycle or babying your vehicle with premium, the price is lower than regular gas was a year ago. Premium unleaded gasoline costs $2.54 per gallon on average in the state. A year ago the price for regular was $2.61.

In Sioux Falls the news is even better. The average price for gas in the state's largest city is $2.03 per gallon. The cheapest gas in town is found at Costco for $1.84, Holiday on South Sycamore Avenue, and South Louise Avenue for $1.95.

In case you were wondering how much the most expensive gas cost all-time in South Dakota you would have to go back farther than you would think. In 2008, during the economic downturn, the average cost of gas was $4.091 per gallon.