Chase Elliott Wins Watkins Glen Again in NASCAR

Chase Elliott did it again. Just like last year, he won the GoBowling at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Elliott took the win Sunday (8/4) at Watkins Glen International after starting on the pole at the legendary 2.45 mile road course in New York.

Trying to chase down Elliott all the way was Martin Truex Jr. It was like last year all over again as Elliott held him off. Truex tried everything, but nothing worked.

The thing that really worked for Elliott all day, was track position and not making any mistakes. Nothing went wrong until running out of gas after the post race celebration burnout.

Denny Hamlin was way back in third, over 11 seconds behind Elliott. Erik Jones moved up 10 positions from his starting spot to capture fourth ahead of Ryan Blaney in fifth.