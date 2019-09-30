Chase Elliott Wins NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway

It was a big comeback win, thanks in part for a very fast NAPA Camaro, as Chase Elliott took the checkered flag Sunday at the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

And what a comeback it was, as Elliott smashed into the turn 1 tire barrier on lap 65 while leading the race. Naturally, he had to go into the pits so the crew could check damage on the race car.

This caused him to fall way back to 37th place in the race. He came back out on a mission and spent the rest of the race moving back up to the front of the field. A number of caution flags worked to his advantage.

By lap 104 after the final restart, it was mission accomplished as he passed Martin Truex, Jr. for the second place spot and Kevin Harvick for the lead. Elliot didn't let up. For the final five laps he pored it on coming in ahead of race runner up Alex Bowman by just over three seconds.

Bowman made a very outstanding and notable run from way back at the rear of the field coming up all the way to second place. With that, Bowman claimed the final berth in the Round of 12 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs away from Aric Almirola and Ryan Newman.

Harvick finished third, Clint Bowyer fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth. See where your driver finished.