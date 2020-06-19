Certain Jeep Cherokee Models Recalled Due to Sudden Power Loss

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the parent company of Jeep, is recalling 95,000 of its popular Jeep Cherokee model due to a transmission issue that can cause the SUV to lose power without warning.

Dakota News Now reports that certain Jeep Cherokees from 2014 through 2017 model years are affected.

The issue lies with gear teeth in the transmission that automatically feeds power to either the front wheels or all four wheels, depending on driving conditions. These gear teeth can wear down and cut power to the front wheels.

Another issue caused by the worn teeth can happen when a driver shifts into park and the transmission might not lock the front wheels, possibly causing the vehicle to roll away unattended.

Owners will receive notices by July 31. Dealers will reprogram software to automatically send power to the rear wheels if the teeth wear out. The software also will activate the parking brake if a driver shifts into park.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website has more information on recalls. No matter what you drive, you can enter your VIN on their site to see if your vehicle is under recall.