Certain Best Buys for May Might Be Scarce Right Now

Normally, the month of May is a great time to shop for all kinds of things you need and/or want in your home, for the summer months and beyond. However, normally, is not a word that applies to anything in our universe at this moment!

Memorial Day is a federal holiday established to honor and mourn U.S. military members, who lost their lives in conflicts large and small while protecting our freedom and preserving our democracy.

To a lesser degree, Memorial Day is traditionally the start of the summer season. You can usually count on barbecues, pools opening, and, of course, sales - -everywhere! Once again, though, attaching words like, "traditionally" and "usually" to the current state of the world is very close to pointless.

But I digress. According to Consumer Reports, this Memorial Day, sales will most likely be online and certain items could be very hard to find. For instance, the fear of food shortages, the need to stock up on and preserve perishable food products, has led to a run on freezers.

The same can be said for air conditioners. With people staying home, they want to be comfortable and these cooling machines have been moving out of inventories quickly.

If, unlike me, your stimulus check is not dedicated to the "what-ifs" of the next several months, and it's burning a hole in your pocket, or you simply desperately need something, as always, do your homework and then and only then, shop.

For the first time in my memory, Consumer Reports is couching their recommendations with an air of uncertainty. In other words, these are, hopefully, still, some of the best buys for May and Memorial Day (minus freezers and air conditioners).

Mattresses

Grills

Bike helmets

Insect Repellents & sunscreens

Dishwashers, ranges, and blenders

Strollers

Wireless and Bluetooth speakers

Paints and stains

Leaf blowers

You can see the complete list of their recommendations and get more information at Consumer Reports.

Source: Consumer Reports