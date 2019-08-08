Celebrate S’mores Day With The Girl Scouts

August 10th is the anniversary of s'mores which has now become National S'mores Day!

According to wonderopolis.org The Girl Scouts were the first to publish the recipe and take credit for the delicious treat! Their article states, "No one knows for sure who invented the s'more. However, the first published recipe for “some mores" was in a 1927 publication called Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts. Loretta Scott Crew, who made them for Girl Scouts by the campfire, is given credit for the recipe."

The Girl Scouts are keeping with the tradition of celebrating s'mores with a big event on Friday, August 9th right here in Sioux Falls.

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons will be giving away free s'mores on Friday from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Stop by their office at 1101 South Marion Road where you can make your own s'more or use the s’more drive through! You can also meet local Girl Scouts and possibly even win Girl Scout Cookies!!

I went to the event last year and it was a lot of fun! I even earned a badge! And it was delicious!