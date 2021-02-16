Caution to SDSU Students & Brookings Residents: Use Less Power

On Tuesday afternoon (February 16), SDSU students and staff received an email asking them to reduce their energy use.

The hope with the email was to try and persuade individuals to avoid any unnecessary energy usage for at least the next 24 hours.

One of the main reasons for the concern was that the city of Brookings was told that it might be one of the communities that could undergo power blackouts.

Below is what the email stated when it was sent out along with a link to the Brookings County Alert page for those who could be affected in the Brookings area.

"Due to the extreme cold throughout the Midwest, we are asking SDSU students, faculty, and staff to conserve their energy use for a minimum of 24 hours. Brookings is one of various communities contacted that it could experience a rolling blackout. Everyone can help by turning off and unplugging nonessential lights and items. Also, if it’s possible to delay doing laundry, please do so. For faculty and staff, be conscious of an increase in power usage when you return home. The Southwest Power Pool, which manages the energy grid in South Dakota, has directed members to ask everyone to reduce their energy usage to help prevent the risk of more widespread and longer-lasting outages. Small changes can make a big difference and it is going to take all of us working together to get through this. You can keep up to date by checking with electrical provider and also the Brookings County Emergency Alert page."