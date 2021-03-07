Catalytic Converter Theft Moves to Rural South Dakota

JD Collins-Townsquare Media

Would it be OK with you if I just go ahead and punch the 'this is a ridiculous button, hard!' I just saw on my Facebook feed from the Turner County Sheriff's Office that Catalytic Converters are being stolen in the area. The post-reported vehicles in or near Marion, Parker, Rural Viborg, and other areas through neighboring counties have had people fire up and car and notice the converter missing.

It's one thing when you hear about the theft of such a 'who would want that' piece of equipment off a car here in Sioux Falls, but when you hear of opportunistic thieves, taking to the countryside the whole thing leaves a bit of a taste in your mouth.

Get our free mobile app

Chuck Wood wrote about this story earlier this week as thieves were stealing the converters here in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Officials are encouraging people to put their cars in garages whenever possible and to lock them as well as taking any valuables out of the vehicles.

One fellow posted on their site, that the criminals are fearless and bold, and FAST. Their clean, and professional and it does not matter if the vehicle is parked in a well-lit area.

Garage um up, if you can, and keep your eyes open. Even out in the country around South Dakota.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Catalytic Converter Theft Moves to Rural South Dakota
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top