Carmelo Anthony is Signing with the Portland Trailblazers

Carmelo Anthony is a National Champion, future Hall of Famer and is the most decorated USA Basketball player of all time, but that success has never equaled an NBA championship.

Over the last few years, a pursuit of a championship and picking his team to pursue that dream has been rocky, to say the least for Anthony.

Melo has had a hard time staying on rosters and in fact, he missed essentially the entire 2018-2019 season after being released by the Houston Rockets.

Now it appears that Melo will get another chance on the court as reports have him signing with the Portland Trailblazers.

The deal is a one year contract that is not fully guaranteed.

With an injury to Zach Collins that could keep him out for the rest of the season and Jusuf Nurkic still not back from last season's injury, the sub .500 Blazers are looking for a boost.

We all know that Anthony can score the ball, but will he fit into an offense that already sees CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard take a majority of the shots already.

The Blazers aren't pushing the panic button but after reaching the Western Conference Finals last year, this start has to be concerning.