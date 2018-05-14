Carbolicious! Breadsmith Announces 4th Sioux Falls Location

Just a few weeks ago, Breadsmith announced they'd be opening a third Sioux Falls location in a strip mall at 26th and Sycamore next to 3 Degrees, Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping and Great Clips. This new location will open in June.

There are already two stores in Sioux Falls where you can get your apple pie bread fix, one at 33rd and Duluth and another on the west side at 1813 S. Marion Road.

It was recently announced on their Facebook page that a fourth store is coming to the city. Breadsmith will open a new store just off 57th in Cliff in the same strip mall as 9 Round, Juice Stop and Papa Murphy's Pizza.

Whether you want a loaf of country buttertop for a grilled cheese, sourdough for your Sunday morning toast, pizza dough for your famous homemade pizza, or fresh buns for your grilled burgers, soon you'll have four Breadsmith locations to satisfy your cravings. While you're picking up your fresh loaves, don't forget a homemade cinnamon roll, chocolate chip cookie or brownie.

