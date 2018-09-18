Tuesday just got super exciting thanks to the release of the first official trailer for Captain Marvel . Brie Larson is a superhero! Brie Larson serves Top Gun realness as a fighter pilot! Brie Larson punches a nice little old lady in the face ! What more could you ask for? If your answer to that question is “Um, how about Captain Marvel’s cat?” then don’t worry because Marvel’s got you on that front, too.

In addition to the first trailer, Marvel also released a shiny new poster for Captain Marvel , starring Brie Larson as the eponymous interstellar (and very stellar TBH) superhero. Here it is again, in case you missed it:

Marvel

She just looks so damn cool . OK but let’s turn our attention to the bottom left corner of the gates — what is that shadow? Some eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted it too, and it didn’t take long for a few of them to do a little digital investigating:

Oh hey, that’s a cat butt. Those of you unfamiliar with Carol Danvers’ comic book persona are probably confused — as if anyone needs a reason to put a cat on a poster. I MEAN. But fans of Captain Marvel comics know exactly what this mysterious cat butt means: It’s Chewie! No, not Chewbacca the Wookiee (although that would be a very interesting and somewhat feasible crossover). It’s Chewie, Carol Danvers’ pet cat:

Marvel

Chewie isn’t your average house cat. He’s actually an alien from a species known as “Flerken,” and like his superhero BFF, he has some pretty awesome powers. First of all, he’s capable of understanding human conversations (to be fair, I think my cat can also do this, although I have no real evidence). But Chewie’s mouth — yes, his mouth — is where things get real weird: He has a nest of tentacles that are housed in his Fancy Feast-bucket, all of which come equipped with fanged, hungry mouths of their own and can be engaged for defensive purposes. Chewie also has pocket dimensions in his cute little mouse trap, where he keeps entire universes along with various necessities like aforementioned tentacles and balls of yarn, or whatever.

And somewhere amid all the tentacles in this inter-dimensional storage unit he calls a mouth is the ability to travel through space and time. My cat can do none of these things, but she is a highly-skilled napper, so there’s that.

Rocket Raccoon was the first Marvel comics character to realize that Chewie was more than a cat when Carol’s furry companion laid EGGS. While Chewie only appears on the new poster for the movie, there’s a chance he could show up in Captain Marvel based on this pic posted by Samuel L. Jackson (via /Film ):

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.