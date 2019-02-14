You may already have a superhero-in-training living under your roof! How can you tell? Is your child honest, confident, and patient? Does he or she put others before themselves? Do they care about and stand up for others without regard for their own feelings or circumstances?

These are all signs that you have a child working towards superhero status. Perhaps it is time they received some official superhero training. In that case the Capes! Superhero Training Party from 6 to 8 PM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center is the perfect place for them to be on Friday, March 29.

This event is for the whole family and everyone is invited to wear costumes. There will be tons of fun activities like a virtual reality station where you'll get lightsaber training, a laser tag station for aspiring stormtroopers, and you can even search for the Infinity Stones Collection from the Marvel universe.

There will be special appearances by many of your favorite superheroes, dance contests, photo booths, and lots of special surprises too!

Tickets are $20 per superhero. Children under 3 get in free. Tickets are available online , or you can avoid online ticket fees by purchasing yours ( with cash or check ) at either Cell Only location in Sioux Falls ( W. 41st Street and at Dawley Farms ).