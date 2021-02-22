Can’t Make It to the Bar? This App Brings the Bar to You

It's hard to imagine anything that's been more disruptive to our lives than the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It's impacted how, and where, we work and play for the better part of a year now.

And while we've seen far fewer restrictions in South Dakota than in other places, a lot of us are still taking it upon ourselves to limit our time spent in close proximity to others.

That means far fewer trips to the bar and a lot more drinking at home. But no matter how slick your setup at home is, it probably can't match the ambiance of your favorite watering hole.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

One app is now trying to make your at-home drinking experience seem a lot closer to a night out on the town.

According to The Verge, the app is called, appropriately, I Miss My Bar, and it gives you the chance to build your own virtual bar atmosphere by giving you the opportunity to mix and match all sorts of bar-related sounds like:

Bartender Working

People Talking

Full Room

Rain on Window

Night Ambiance

Serving Drinks

Street Ambience

Now that you've got the right soundtrack for your next drinking session, get to work on creating the perfect Zoom background and before you know it, you'll have your very own at home 'Cheers'.