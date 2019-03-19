Can You Shop at Sioux Falls Costco Without a Membership?

I was talking with someone who didn't have a Costco membership. They said they had indeed shopped at the Costco here in Sioux Falls.

Apparently, there are two ways to shop Costco without buying the yearly membership.

One way to walk the Costco aisles without a membership is to buy with a Costco Cash Card. According to Costco.com , non-members can use the cash cards to shop at any Costco location in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and online at Costco.com.

Another way to shop Costco as a non-member is to go with a member. Members are allowed to bring up to two guests with them per adventure to the mammoth retailer. Only members can make purchases, however, so you'd have to pay them back for whatever you buy on your trip.

One other interesting thing to know about shopping Costco without a membership is that you can fill prescriptions at the pharmacy. You can take advantage of Costco's low pharmacy prices whenever you need a prescription filled. You simply have your doc call your script into the pharmacy and then just pick it up like you would any other pharmacy. No membership needed.