You may have noticed a growing trend of drivers hanging their face masks on their rearview mirror. It's a reasonable decision because it doesn't touch anything and it's easily accessible when you want to shop. But is it legal in South Dakota?

According to Your Mechanic website, South Dakota law says, "No objects are permitted that dangle, hang, or are affixed between the driver and the windshield." Drivers may be subject to a fine of $120 if stopped by law enforcement.

That includes jewelry, fuzzy dice, air fresheners, and yes...face masks.

The South Dakota Legislature official website describes in article "32-15-6 as objects dangling between driver and windshield as petty offense."

So, can I hang my face mask from my rearview mirror? It's a common question but now we know.