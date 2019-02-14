Camping in South Dakota: Let’s Make a Reservation

Put your winter doldrums clichés aside and pull out the calendar. We’re going camping but you need a reservation. The South Dakota State Parks will be opening up summer camping reservations at all state parks soon.

February 16 is the first day to make camping reservations for a Friday, May 17, arrival at one of South Dakota State Parks. That just happens to be the annual Open House Weekend and traditional kick-off to the summer season.

Reservations for other summer dates will follow in succession becoming available 90 days before arrival. There are over 40 parks offer camping reservations on the 90-day schedule. The exception is Custer State Park which offers reservations one year before arrival.

State Parks Director Katie Ceroll encourages campers to keep an eye on the calendar and make reservations for camping trips as soon as possible. Memorial Day reservations open February 23 for a Friday arrival, and campers can reserve for Father’s Day weekend starting March 16.

New this year, campers can now reserve handicap campsites online by providing their ADA/Handicap Placard ID. In the past, those reservations had to be made by phone.

Campsites become available at 7:00 AM Central Time on the first day of the 90-day window but reservations for available campsites can be made until the day you arrive.

Reservations can be made online at campsd.com or by calling 1.800.710.2267. Taxes and reservation fees may apply.