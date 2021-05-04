Camille’s Restaurant Opening New Sioux Falls Location

Camille's Sidewalk Cafe in Sioux Falls is currently located at 1216 West 41st Street. They opened in the Gilrich Mall in 2003.

The Empire Mall announced that Camille’s will be joining their restaurant line-up, opening their second Sioux Falls location in the Food Court later this summer. The café will feature signature wraps, salads, soups, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, and paninis.

All the items will be made to order with the freshest ingredients and will continue to offer their loyalty program for repeat customers. Camille’s will be located next to China Pantry and Verizon Wireless.

Empire Mall Manager, Dan Gies stated, “I am pleased to have gotten to know Adam and Kayla, owners of Camille’s in Sioux Falls! The quality of their food, tantalizing fresh options of their menu has earned “Local Best Lunch Dining” in Sioux Falls! We are excited to have them open in our food court at The Empire in early summer.”

Camille’s recently won accolades of the 20-21 Local Best from the Local Best, 2020 Traveler’s Choice from Trip Advisor, and the 2020 3 Best Café Award from Three Best.