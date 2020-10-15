Calling Costco’s Kirkland Brand ‘Generic’ Is a Bit Misleading

Have you ever purchased an item with the Kirkland name on it at Costco and thought it looked or tasted like another more famous, more expensive brand name product?

In a lot of cases, those suspicions were well-founded.

MoneyWise did a little digging and they found that in a number of instances, the Kirkland brand is far from generic.

Some of the other Kirkland items made by well-known companies that have been confirmed include:

Kirkland Scotch (Alexander Murray)

Costco Bottled Water (Niagara)

Kirkland Carrot Juice (Bolthouse Farms)