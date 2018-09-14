Call To Freedom Community Breakfast Sioux Falls Convention Center

There is no shortage of things that seem to outrage our society these days.

I am not sure how you get your cause on that list of things to argue over, and have people endlessly post their point of views on social media.

There are always a couple of causes that I am surprised never make the list of public outcry.

I often wonder where the conversations and actions are for the homeless, orphans, and those who are exploited and trafficked.

Thankfully there are people, and organizations like Call to Freedom who tirelessly bring awareness and action to the overlooked.

If you have never been to the Annual Community Breakfast to fight Human Trafficking event, you are going to want to mark your calendar to attend this one.

This is Call to Freedom's free fundraising event and full of information on what's going on in Sioux Falls and South Dakota.

You will hear from community leaders and survivors and be a part of joining to end human trafficking.

The Annual Community Breakfast to fight Human Trafficking is Thursday, October 18 at 7:00 am at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

To reserve your tickets for the Annual Community Breakfast to fight human trafficking click here.

For more on Call to Freedom , their work, and upcoming events check out their Facebook page.