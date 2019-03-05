C.J. Ham Returning to the Minnesota Vikings for the 2019 Season

Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham will be brought back for the 2019 season!

The former Augustana University standout has found a spot with the Minnesota Vikings at the fullback position. Prior to the 2017 season, Ham was asked about switching positions from running back to fullback and the move has paid off.

The move has paid off in regards to money as well. Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings have decided to bring back the exclusive rights free agent on a one-year, $645,000 deal. Exclusive rights free agents are those that have played for one or two seasons and have their rights tied to the team they played for. They wouldn't be able to look at other teams without having their rights waived.

Ham has appeared in 31 games for the Vikings since 2017. He has rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown, while also catching 18 passes for 153 yards. Ham has also helped out on special teams with 18 combined tackles.