World-renowned business strategist and best-selling author Chuck Mefford brought his branding expertise to Sioux Falls in an exclusive workshop put on by Results Radio Townsquare Media on Wednesday (March 6).

Though he has worked with such Fortune 500 companies as Budweiser, Pizza Hut, John Deere, Domino's and more, his heart lies in small businesses.

As one group said , "Hundreds of small businesses across America, Canada, and as far away as New Zealand and South Africa have sought out Chuck."

A die-hard Green Bay Packers fan (Vikings fans don't hold that against him), Mefford "gets his kicks from turning good businesses into household names. Uncovering stories and building a brand strategy that connects businesses to consumers keeps the fire in his belly and makes his over 2 million frequent flyer points worth every mile."

And he brought that "fire" to a packed room of local Sioux Empire business people and showed them how to create dialed in, compelling brand messages. He also explained how they could become the leader in their business category without spending more money.

Mefford talked about how to eliminate confusion, connect with new customers and grow their business, as well as how to be concise, clear and compelling in their branding message.

If you were unable to attend this informative workshop, ask your Results Radio Townsquare Media Marketing Representative to share Mefford's workshop notes.