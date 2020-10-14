‘Burn Ban’ in Minnehaha and Lincoln County South Dakota

On Tuesday there was a 'Burn Ban' issued for Minnehaha and Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota.

The Lincoln County Commission issued the ban to restrict open burning. Because of the area's dry drought conditions and ever-present prevailing winds conditions are right for hazardous fires to easily start and spread quickly.

The burn ban states that no open burning is allowed, along with no large fires, and that all burn barrels and fire pits must be covered with a mesh screen no larger than one-quarter inch.

The penalty for violating the ban is a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment for up to 30 days for each violation.

The burn ban will remain in effect until the Lincoln County Emergency Management office decides the conditions have improved and wildfire threats are no longer present.

The city of Sioux Falls is not included in this ban as a burn ban in the city would have to be issued by Sioux Falls city officials.