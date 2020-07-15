The other day I was scrolling through Instagram and came across a video ad for Burger King which is linked below.

Now I'm a vegetarian for those of you who don't know but I do play a bit into environmentally friendly products or actions that I myself can do to reduce, reuse and recycle. So I wonder if that's why this ad ended up in my feed? Perhaps.

But of all the things Burger King could put into an advertising campaign right now I was surprised that it would be the fact that cow farts release methane gas as a by-product of consuming their 'cud'.

With everything else going on in the world, in my opinion at least, it seems out of place for an American burger fast-food chain to now be concerned with methane gas production and how they can reduce it.

Towards the end of the video, the main singer sings within his song about how if cows eat lemongrass it reduces their methane gas production by more then a third according to scientists.

My question is if Burger King is saying that they are wanting to be apart of this solution to methane gas pollution are they then mandating that the farmers pay for the lemongrass and are taking on the expense for the lemongrass to feed the cattle?

Will Burger King then in the long run increase their prices for their Whoppers and burgers in the future, since lemongrass is more expensive than typical cow feed? Only time will tell.