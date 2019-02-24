Build a Nerf Gun Rack Super Cheap
My boys love the Nerf guns. They are kind of obsessed. But we had nowhere to put them all.
After using all of their birthday money and gift cards to amass a small arsenal they were taking over their bedroom, and the rest of our house. My wife found a picture of a very fancy looking Nerf gun rack on Pinterest that was made pretty simply out of pegboard.
I skipped painting it and didn't really look into how it was designed but I did go get a couple of 2' x 4' pieces of pegboard and a pair of 8-foot 1" x 2" boards. I cut four 3-foot lengths of the 1" x 2" and just left the pegboard as it was.
I screwed the 1" x 2"s into the studs in the wall with a pair of 2.5" screws and the screwed the pegboard into the 1" x 2" with 3 screws. The wood screws didn't go through the pegboard as easily so I just used the peg holes as pre-drilled holes.
Then I turned the boys loose to hang up the pegs and hang up their guns. It turned out great!