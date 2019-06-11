Build-A-Bear Workshop Is Bringing Back Its Popular Promotion…with Some Limitations!

Last years Build-a-bear "Pay Your Age" promotion was chaos. Some people actually had to stand in line for 6 hours waiting to get their bear! This year the event is back but this time the company made a few changes to avoid another disaster.

According to Cincinnait.com , this time around only a select number of children holding Pay Your Age "winner" tickets will get a new bear. Here is how the promotion will work this year. Simply sign up for the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program by June 16 and enter the contest. Those with accounts will need to fill out a birthday profile.

Then you will be notified via email by June 21 if you are one of 200,000 guests to receive a "winner" ticket. The "winner" ticket can be used between June 24 to June 28 to snag the Pay your Age sale. Our Build-A-Bear location is located in the Empire Mall at W 41st Street.

Source: Cincinnait.com