Bucs-Pack Win and Set Up Epic NFC Championship Game at Lambeau

The NFC title game is set and an epic matchup is on the horizon with two great teams and two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams and the Buccaneers outlasted the Saints to advance to the NFC Championship game this Sunday.

These two teams met earlier in the year with Tampa defeating the Packers

This marks Aaron Rodgers fifth NFC title game, as the previous four, he went 1-3 and had some issues in the losses, throwing six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

It should be of significant note, the one win did turn into a Super Bowl title over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tom Brady on the other hand has been in 13 conference title games and this will mark his 14th and first in the NFC.

The weather conditions and yes even fans may play a factor in to the outcome as there will be limited capacity inside Lambeau Field for the game.

This game could turn out to be one of the best of all time and it may mark one of the last times we see this kind of firepower at QB with the resume and credentials in a long time, so enjoy the fireworks at Lambeau.

Game time is set for 2:05 PM CT on Sunday and can be seen on FOX.

For more information on the National Football League, the Conference Championship games, or the Super Bowl, you can visit the league's website.

