‘Brosia Bowl Offers New Vegatrian Food Options For Sioux Falls

Local vegetarians and healthy food consumers rejoice as another foodservice has popped up for us to enjoy right here in Sioux Falls.

'Brosia Bowl "delivers plant-based meals in a build-a-bowl fashion, right to your door! The possi-bowl-ities are endless and it's as easy as 1, 2, 3." (I like the pun they included there.)

Darcy Green and I actually worked together at a small-town sports bar for about two years together and I remember when this dream of hers was just getting started. We first met when she ordered a veggie burger and the conversation about what its like to be a vegetarian in the midwest began.

Darcy has also been a vegetarian like myself for many years and when it comes to going out to eat, there aren't that many options for people who don't eat meat to choose from.

Which is exactly why she decided to start 'Brosia Bowl!

'Brosia Bowl's creations of plant-based meals can be delivered to your door on Wednesdays 11:00 am- 2:00 pm if you live in Brookings, Thursdays if you live in Sioux Falls 11:00 am- 2:00 pm, Lake Lorraine Farmers Market on Thursdays 4:00 pm-7:00 pm and Saturdays at the Brookings Farmers Market 9:00 am-12:00 pm.

You can also order online from their website HERE if you miss them at the two listed above farmer's markets.