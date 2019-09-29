Brookings Man Dies After Stabbing

A 37-year-old Brookings man has died after suffering a stab wound during a fight Saturday night.

KSFY reports that Justin Proctor was found by police after a report of a fight and stabbing on Western Avenue and was taken by ambulance to the Brookings Hospital. He was later airlifted to Avera in Sioux Falls where he died of his injury.

A 15-year-old male involved in the fight was examined for his injuries at the Brookings Hospital. He interviewed by police and later released. Brookings police say he is not a danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.