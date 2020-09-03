Lots of people in red shirts showed up to protest COVID-19 restrictions in Brookings on Wednesday night leading to a change in a proposed ordinance.

According to the Brookings Register, two amendments to the current restrictions were dropped from an ordinance that passed its first reading. A restriction on gatherings at homes of more than 10 people would have been barred, as was a ban on selling alcohol between 10:00 pm and 7:00 am on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Mask mandates for all city-sponsored events and for anyone indoors in a public place where social distancing is not possible were passed in the first reading.

Existing restrictions on certain types of businesses that would expire if not renewed by September 8 were also voted to be extended.

After much rabble from the gathered red-shirted crowd, one of the councilors tried to clarify that it was just an extension and not a new restriction. Those opposed were not at all in favor of it.

The second reading of this ordinance will happen on September 8th.