Broncos Wont Rename Stadium After Recently Deceased Owner

Pat Bowlen was an amazing NFL owner and brought so much excitement to the Denver area over his tenure as owner of the Broncos.

Unfortunately last week at the age of 75, Bowlen passed away after a long battle with Alzheimers.

The Broncos will be honoring their late owner, but it will not include renaming the Broncos stadium.

The push from fans was to rename the stadium to "Pat Bowlen Stadium at Mile High" but that is not in the plans according to the AP.

The Broncos have not had a naming rights partner for their stadium for a few years.

Bowlen will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer in Canton, OH.

On Tuesday, the Broncos held a public tribute to Bowlen and will wear "Mr. B" decals on their helmets all season.