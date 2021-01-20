Brian Tordsen New Owner of Soo Sports in Sioux Falls

With a love for fishing and after trying his skills on the Master's Walleye Circuit, financial services executive Brian Tordsen not only likes boating and fishing, he now owns a business that caters to the industry. Tordsen is the new owner of Soo Sports of Sioux Falls.

The deal went down on December 1, 2020, as Tordsen took over as owner and president of the company. An adventure that started back in 2008 when he first tried to buy the boat dealership. According to a release from the South Dakota Small Business Development Center (SDSBDC), Tordsen said he’d always wanted to run his own business and had looked into about 10 opportunities during the prior decade.

The statewide SBDC network provides a variety of free, business-assistance services to help business people get started, expand or make significant changes.

If you own a boat or have done business with the folks at Soo Sports then you know the dealership is a well-established company. They've been doing business for over 50 years and was one of the first Sioux Falls businesses to relocate to the now popular and growing 85th and Minnesota Avenue location.

