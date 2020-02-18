Brews for Bros (And Ladies Too) Event Supports Sioux Falls DAV

Brews, shoes, and big hearts will all be in close proximity at the Brews for Bros (And Ladies Too) fundraiser for the Sioux Falls chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). This evening of fundraising and food is coming up on Tuesday, February 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM, at Fit My Feet Orthotics & Shoes located at 2621 S. Minnesota Avenue.

Fit My Feet, Remedy Brewing Co. and Big J's Roadhouse have teamed up to host this event. You're invited to stop in, enjoy pulled pork sliders, baked beans, potato chips, and a cold beverage. Please let them know if you are coming, so they can make sure they have plenty of food and beverages.

You are also asked to bring donations of new t-shirts, socks, sweatpants, hats, and gloves, which will all be donated, along with the silent auction proceeds, to the DAV here in Sioux Falls. And, if you're in the market for a pair of shoes or custom orthotics, bringing in 3 items for donation, will get you an additional discount.

They're continually adding to their silent auction items list, but these are just some of the items available:

5 Large pizzas from Brandon Pizza Ranch

3M Gift Basket

Movie Gift Basket

Fit My Feet Gift Basket

Bel Brands (delicious cheeses) Gift Basket

Cake from Mary's Cake Creations

Remedy Brewing Co Gift Basket

Nails by Carly Gift Basket

Gift Basket from Skogen Construction

Gift Card for 5 Star Painting

For more information, see Brews for Bros event page on Facebook or call 605-274-0138.

