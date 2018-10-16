Brewers Take Series Lead in NLCS

The Milwaukee Brewer’s shutout the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday 4-0 in the National League Championship Series to take a 2-1 games lead.

The Brewers know they can count on their intimidating bullpen to get outs. They may not have been expecting a twice-demoted shortstop to generate so much offense. Jhoulys Chacin combined with four relievers on a five-hitter and Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer. Wow! What a night.

Los Angeles loaded the bases against Jeremy Jeffress in the ninth inning, but the struggling closer shut the door. He struck out Yasmani Grandal and pinch-hitter Brian Dozier to complete Milwaukee’s third shutout in six playoff games this year.

The Brewers became the first visiting team to pitch a postseason shutout at Dodger Stadium since the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 1983 NLCS. Los Angeles had gone 50 consecutive home playoff games without being blanked, the second-longest streak in major league history behind 61 straight for the Boston Red Sox, according to STATS.