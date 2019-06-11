Breakfast on the Farm this Weekend

Let's face it, not everyone is lucky enough to have a farming experience. Either growing up on a farm, visiting relatives who owned a farm or to even drive out into the country. This Saturday you can make it happen!

Ag United and South Dakota Farm Families have announced the Ode family at Royalwood Dairy will be hosting the 12th Annual Breakfast on the Farm Saturday, June 15 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Everyone is invited to this June Dairy Month event.

This just may be the first time to see first-hand where your dairy products get their start.

How do you think the kids will react to seeing a cow milked? You can even try it. If they aren't really hands-on there's plenty to see and Phil Baker will put on a show starting at 10:30 AM.

The Ode Farm at Royalwood Dairy is located at 48170 266th St, Brandon, South Dakota.

Source: Angel Kasper, Ag United