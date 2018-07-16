Breadsmith South Sioux Falls Opening Today

I'm a big fan of bread. I love bread. So when I heard they were opening up a new location of Breadsmith in my neighborhood I got rather giddy. I had to drive by early this morning just to make sure it was true.

I have an ongoing passionate relationship with bread like Peppercorn Swiss, Garlic Onion Parmesan, and their sweet cousin Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Bread. Don't judge me.

Breadsmith of Sioux Falls describes themselves as preparing delicious artisan bread and sweet treats. I describe what they do as inspired.

There were three Sioux Falls Breadsmith locations at 609 West 33 Road, 1813 South Marion Road, and 26th and Sycamore.

And now there is a new store opening today in the strip-mall at 57th & Cliff next to the Get-n-Go, Papa Murphy's, Juice Stop, and 9Round. Breadsmith's is open weekdays from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and on Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Even though it's summer I know it won't be long until the dangers of winter will be upon us. And since we all know it's the skinny and unprepared that perish first in the stranding blizzards of January, I say be responsible and carbo-load now! Welcome to the neighborhood Breadsmith!