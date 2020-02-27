Breadico Coming to Southside Sioux Falls

If you've never had a grilled cheese sandwich made on Breadico Sourdough bread, then you need to start living more expansively. If you've never had Breadico Sourdough toast with butter and apple butter, along with a cup of strong coffee, on a lazy Saturday morning - - I weep for you!

After all, there are plenty of places in Sioux Falls for you to find this exquisite creation, crafted by one of the city's premier chefs and bakery whizzes, David Napolitano. But if your excuse is that you need another location on the south side of Sioux Falls, you're in luck.

Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan is reporting that Breadico is planning to open a new location in The Wedge, a retail center on Western Avenue south of 69th Street. Napolitano indicated that it would not be a restaurant space, but would be used for baking and with the increased space, will come an expanded product line.

No opening date has been announced yet, so, you'll still have to drag yourself to one of the other numerous locations carrying Breadico products until they do.

It is probably quite obvious that I am a sourdoughophile, (yes, I made that up) but I come by my obsession honestly. From the moment the first morsels of chewy, sourdough bread hit my tastebuds in San Francisco, when I was a little kid, it was love.

And you owe it to yourself and your tastebuds to try some of Breadico's.

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan

