‘Brave the Rainforest,’ New Exhibit Opening at the Mall of America

Here is your chance to get up close with some of the most exotic animals in the world. "Brave the Rainforest" is a new experience opening at SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium in the Mall of America.

The $1 million project will transform one of the aquarium’s largest exhibit spaces into a tropical rainforest. The exhibit will give you a chance to see animals like the blue-tongued skinks, tarantulas, snakes, and more than two hundred piranhas.

One feature of the new exhibit is a giant 360-degree pop-up tank where patrons can surround themselves with hundreds of flying cockroaches. According to tcbmag , John Sullwold, PR manager for Sea Life and Legoland Discovery Centers, North America, said in a statement, "With this project, we are truly transporting Mall of America guests into a whole new world from the moment they enter Sea Life!"

The new exhibit is set to open on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Source: tcbmag.com