Brandon Woman Going to Prison after Embezzling $200,000

A Brandon woman is going to prison after she was found guilty of embezzling $200,000 from the McCrossan Boys Ranch in South Dakota.

KSFY TV is reporting that 42-year-old Crystal Nelson of Brandon will be spending the next 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release after her prison time is complete. In addition to her prison sentence, Nelson must pay restitution totaling $199,533.52 to the McCrossan Boys Ranch, along with a special assessment fee in the amount of of $100.00 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

According to KSFY, Nelson was sentenced recently after being indicted by a federal grand jury back in February of this year. She eventually pled guilty to the charges in June.

KSFY reports Nelsons' charges stem from a series of embezzlement incidents that took place while she was the bookkeeper of the McCrossan Boys Ranch between December 2013 and September 2018.

During that time, Nelson fraudulently inflated her own payroll checks, then used the extra funds for her own purposes.

Source: KSFY TV