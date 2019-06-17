Brandon Valley School District Named ‘Best School District’ in State

Congratulations to Brandon Valley School District as they are named the "Best School District" in the state of South Dakota! School-ranking website Niche based its rankings on several factors, among them academics, teachers, health and safety, diversity graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores just to name a few. Currently, there are over are 10,000 public school districts in the United States, making up 18,841 high schools, 23,783 middle schools, and 50,486 elementary schools. Here is a breakdown on what they say about Brandon Valley:

Total schools: 7

Students: 3,641

Average graduation rate: 94%

Reading proficiency: 63%

Math proficiency: 56%

As for our neighboring states, Ashley Public in North Dakota ranks number one up there. Elkhorn takes the top spot in Nebraska. Wayzata School District is the best in Minnesota and for Iowa its Ames Community. You can see the entire list by clicking HERE!

Source: Sioux City Journal