Brandon Valley Marching Band Goes Big Time with New Semi-Trailer
Travel for the students in the Brandon Valley marching band just got a whole lot easier as of last week.
KSFY TV is reporting the school picked up a brand new piece of equipment, a fully loaded semi-trailer capable of holding everything from instruments to clothing for students while they are away on marching band trips.
The new marching band trailer is the first-of-its-kind for a school in South Dakota. Acquiring the new trailer allows Brandon marching band students to keep up with bigger schools in states likes Minnesota and Iowa, along with being a huge time saver for students and staff while they're on the road.
Brandon Assistant Marching Band Director Calvin Lipetzky told KSFY, “It’s going to help us when we get to shows. Instead of having to get there and coordinate unloading four different trailers and loading different trailers, that takes up hours in a day, when we could be practicing and rehearsing or giving the kids an extra hour of sleep.”
According to KSFY, in the past, Brandon Valley band students were forced to use multiple trailers to haul around all of their equipment. Thanks to this new sweet looking semi-trailer, that equipment will now be traveling in style.
Source: KSFY TV