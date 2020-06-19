As of yesterday, June 18, 2020, The Boys and Girls Club of The Sioux Empire will begin offering its 2020 Summer Food Service Program or (SFSP) for short to local Sioux Empire youth.

According to a recent press release, lunch meals and an afternoon snack will be available from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the ClubHouse at Horizon Place Apartments located at 3520 N 4th Ave in Sioux Falls.

A second snack along with dinner will also be available from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm and 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm at the Empower Campus Club which can be found at 2001 E 8th St. Children who are 18 years of age and younger can receive a free meal at either location during the above stated times.

In conjunction to the summer snacks and meals,

"The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire will continue their partnership with Corona Help Sioux Falls and Feeding Sioux Empire Kids to deliver meals to families in need through the end of the 2020 summer."

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire is to nurture, educate, and enrich children and youth for lifelong success.

For more information regarding any of their local programs and or services, you can click HERE or call 605.338.8061.