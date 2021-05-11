Boys & Girls Club Kids Expanding Teaching Garden

Give a kid a shovel and a big pile of dirt, what do you think is going to happen? The obvious of course, but with the partnership of several area Sioux Falls businesses and agencies along with Ground Works/SD Agriculture in the Classroom, the kid, the shovel and dirt develop a bond and life-learning experience.

This Wednesday, May 12 at 4:30 PM at the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire located at 2001 East 8th Street, Ground Works/SD Agriculture in the Classroom is set to build four more teaching garden beds for the students. They will have the help of the Westside Rotary Club, Minnehaha Master Gardeners, Concrete Materials, and City of Sioux Falls.

“The teaching garden program with its emphasis on STEM education and healthy eating, has been such a great asset to us, we hope we can continue to grow it to be even stronger,” said Rebecca Wimmer, CEO, Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

I know firsthand what it takes to build one of these boxes and you don't do it alone. Once assembled it needs to be moved into place and then filled with dirt and compost.

According to a press release by Cindy Heidelberger Larson vice president of operations for Ground Works/SD Agriculture in the Classroom, "We gather on the 4th anniversary of the first garden bed build to build four more."

You may think the kids have the easy job. Partly so. But they get to have the fun experience of planting and watching seeds grow into something they will eventually be able to eat.