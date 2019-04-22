Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire Will Host Bloom Fundraiser

You are invited to a night of fun, music, and cocktails at the annual "Bloom" fundraiser, a benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire this Friday. The event will take place on April 26, 2019, at Grand Falls Casino & Resort starting at 7:00 PM.

This event will feature a robust silent auction, music, casino-style games, and cocktails. New this year, Jillian Gunlicks will be a featured artist, completing a painting live during the course of the event which will be auctioned at the end of the evening. Guests can enjoy learning more about the programs at the Boys & Girls Club and the ways in which funds raised directly impact the children served.

Plus they are going to be raffling off a trip to Maui which includes 5-Star Accommodations at Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas: 7 Nights in 1 BR Villa including 1 master king, master bath, full kitchen, washer/dryer in suite, large lanai and $3,000 cash toward airfare and spending.

To purchase tickets to the event or raffle tickets for the trip, go to bgcsiouxempire.org . At last years event, they raised $47,664.